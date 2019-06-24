More than 3,000 MLGW customers without power across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - At this time, more than 3,000 MLGW customers are without power across Memphis.
The latest outages come one day after power was restored to nearly 40,000 customers who lost power to the storms last week.
Right now, the largest amount of customers without power are in Whitehaven, Southeast Memphis, and Germantown.
Some areas will have power restored around 8 AM, others around 11 AM - according to MLGW.
Yesterday, more than 8,000 customers lost power during the afternoon storms.
This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE updates on the outages.
