More than 3,000 MLGW customers without power across the city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews are working to determine why more than 3,000 MLGW customers are without power across the city.
Outages have been reported near South Memphis, Downtown, Mud Island, North Memphis, and Frayser.
Exactly 3,312 customers have been impacted but the outages, according to MLGW. That number was updated around 7:14 this morning.
It's unclear when the power outages will be repaired.
This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.
