More than 3,500 MLGW customers without power across the city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As storms are starting to roll through the area, 3,700 MLGW customers are without power across the city.
According to the outage map, the bulk of outages sit in Binghampton and Midtown.
FOX13 is monitoring the outages, click here for the updated number.
The outages come hours before the worst of the storms are expected to hit.
It is not clear what caused the high number of customers to be affected.
With Thanksgiving around the corner, one of the main concerns will be food spoiling in the fridge.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
