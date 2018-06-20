More than $3 million to fund study on DeSoto County flooding

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - More than $3 million will be spent to study flooding issues in DeSoto County.
$1.5 million was awarded by the federal government, the other half will come from DeSoto County and local cities.
In the past, flooding in Horn Lake has created dramatic scenes. Car were spotted floating down streets in 2013.
DeSoto County native Adrienne Porter told FOX13 she welcomes the study.
“This is the house where I grew up. When it rains most, we get a lot of water and it stands for a long period of time,” according to Porter.
Business owner James Taylor disagreed with the study. He says they should spend the money on crews putting drainage down.
Taylor of TNT Sound supplies concerts with equipment. He told FOX13 he lost $300,000 worth of equipment in the flood of 2013. Cameras caught the water rising outside.
He thinks the study is a waste.
“The study? I think they could find a better way to find $3 million by putting in some drainage,” Taylor said.
