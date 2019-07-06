0 More than $300,000 collected from the Beale Street Bucks program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officials said the Downtown Memphis Commission hasn’t spent any money from the Beale Street Bucks program, but they say it would be used for things like more light and cameras.

Thousands of people hit Beale Street each summer, and so far this year, those visits are turning into thousands of bucks.

Since the Beale Street Bucks program started in May, it's raised $309,000.

More than $77,000 came in for Memorial Day weekend. Last month more than $48,000 came in during the last weekend in June.

A spokesperson for the Downtown Memphis Commission said they are working on a plan to get the most use for all the money.

Some of the potential security purchases include a fence around Handy Park for $200,000 additional lighting and cameras for $30,000 and a joint operations center which would cost $75,000 annually.

Friday afternoon, FOX13 walked down Beale Street talking to business owners about what they believe would improve security.

Off camera, some told FOX13 they want to see more cameras, another said they wanted more police officers walking on Beale.

“I don’t mind paying $5 if it goes to something good – it's okay,” said Memphis resident Janice Chapman.

Customers like Chapman told us more lighting would make a difference.

“If we had more lighting, it would be safer because certain parts of Beale Street don’t have lighting at all.”

Another business owner told us he thinks the money should be used for a regulated sound system between businesses.

Officials told us the Beale Street Bucks program could generate as much $644,000 by the end of September.

Back in 2017 when the program ran from mid-June to the end of September, it raised more than $450,000.

