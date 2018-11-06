MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 300 customers are without as storms move through the Mid-South.
At one point - nearly 2,000 customers were without power across Memphis.
According to MLGW, there are 16 outages across the area.
The Downtown area had more than 1,000 customers without power.
MLGW released the following statement on Twitter about the outages.
#MLGW crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power. Crews will work around the clock until all customers are restored. Please report all outages to 544-6500. You can also get updates at this number. #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo— MLGW (@MLGW) November 6, 2018
