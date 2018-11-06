  • More than 300 customers without power across Memphis as storms move through area

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 300 customers are without as storms move through the Mid-South.

    At one point - nearly 2,000 customers were without power across Memphis.

    RELATED: Tornado WARNING issued for part of FOX13 viewing area

    According to MLGW, there are 16 outages across the area. 

    The Downtown area had more than 1,000 customers without power.

     

    MLGW released the following statement on Twitter about the outages.

     

    This is a developing story.

