More than 300 MLGW customers without power as storms hit Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Currently, about 300 MLGW customers are without power as storms hit Memphis.
Earlier in the day on Tuesday 3,700 MLGW customers were without power across the city.
According to the outage map, the bulk of outages were in Binghampton and Midtown.
The outages came hours before the worst of the storms were expected to hit.
It is not clear what caused the high number of customers to be affected.
Power was restored for a number of customers before storms rolled in.
With Thanksgiving around the corner, one of the main concerns will be food spoiling in the fridge.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
