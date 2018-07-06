More than 300 pounds of weed found during Memphis traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD responded to a massive marijuana bust in Parkway Village.
Police found 314 pounds of pot during a traffic stop on Thursday.
Investigators said Jose Vargus was speeding in a 2007 Volvo semi-truck on American Way near Getwell.
Memphis police told FOX13 the Organized Crime Unit detectives conducted a traffic stop in the 4000 block of American Way.
314 pounds of weed was found in the vehicle.
The marijuana was hidden inside the sleeper compartment of the vehicle.
Vargus was arrested and charged with speeding and felony possession of marijuana. He's being held on a $1.5 million-dollar bond.
