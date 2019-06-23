0 More than 300 SCS students awarded new bikes for perfect attendance

MEMPHIS, Tenn - It was an outstanding day for more than 300 Shelby County School students.

They all received free bicycles for having perfect attendance.

Dozens of Shelby County School District students and their parents lined outside the Pipkin building on Tiger Lane Saturday.

Braving the hot and humid temperatures for a very special reward, a free bicycle.

“Tell me how excited you are to get your free bike.”

“Very excited,” answered Melanie Harris, a SCS 6th grader. She and her parents were first in line, there two hours early.

Melanie is no stranger to being early.

She got a free bike because she made it to school on time every single day last year.

“Some days they said we didn’t have to go to school, but I always go to school,” Harris told us about her dedication.

The giveaway is part of the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office Every Day in School program.

“Sometimes the biggest smile in the room is on the face of the parents and the grandparents because that’s a lot of work,” Shelby County DA, Amy Weirich told FOX13 at the event.

“My husband and I have four usually-wonderful children. It’s not easy getting up every day and getting them to school. So, these parents are to be rewarded.”

Melanie says she’s just excited to have a bike.

“I’m going to ride it down the street with my friends, and we’re going to have fun,” Melanie told FOX13.

DA Weirich says she hopes other kids from participating schools will see the new bikes and also strive to have better school attendance.



