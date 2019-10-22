More than $4,000 worth of fake Nike shoes seized in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. - More than $4,000 worth of fake Nike shoes was seized in Mississippi.
Customs and Border Protection officers seized the shoes at the Port of Vicksburg Tuesday.
They included counterfeit Nike Air Max, Nike Air Jordan's, and Balenciaga shoes from Hong Kong.
Officers said the shoes were found in 4 separate packages marked as "casual shoes" destined for an address in Mississippi.
According to a press release, a legitimate pair of Balenciago shoes can potentially sell for anywhere between $700 and $1,000 online, while Nike Air Jordans can cost as little as $100, and up to $1,000.
The seizure comes days after a similar, but larger, seizure in Los Angeles worth more than $2.2 million.
To read the full release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, click here.
