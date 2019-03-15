More than 400 customers without power across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE (7 PM) The outages have decreased to around 400 customers being affected.
ORIGINAL STORY:
There are more than 1,500 customers without power across Memphis currently.
According to MLGW, there are 24 outages that are affecting 1,599 customers across the city.
The majority of the outages are being reported in East Memphis and Germantown.
The cause of these outages is unclear at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
