More than 400 parking spaces to be added to the Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More parking is officially coming to the Memphis Zoo.
Work to expand available parking at Memphis Zoo, creating 415 new spaces, will continue through the winter season, according to a press release.
At one point called the Battle of the Greensward, a plan to end overflow parking on the Overton Park Greensward was agreed upon by the City of Memphis and Memphis Zoo in 2018.
"We are pleased to have reached a resolution to the parking lot concerns of our Midtown neighbors, Memphis citizens and Zoo visitors alike," said Nick Harmeier, Director of Marketing and Communications at Memphis Zoo.
Construction is divided into several phases.
This summer, crews will begin construction on the newly designed Prentiss Place parking lot.
Work on the main parking lot—including transplanting trees to form a barrier between the main lot and the Greensward—will take place winter 2019.
