More than 5,000 customers lose power across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There were more than 5,000 customers who lost power across Memphis, according to MLGW.
The MLGW outage map shows the massive outages, seemingly out of nowhere, primarily focused in Cordova, Germantown and Collierville.
As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, more than 2,600 customers were without power in Cordova and 900 in Collierville. Minutes later, those outages all but disappeared, dropping to around 400 total customers without power.
MLGW officials have not confirmed what the cause of these outages was yet.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
