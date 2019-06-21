0 More than 5,000 customers still without power across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 5,000 Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are without power across the Memphis metro.

That is down from the more than 30,000 without power around 4 a.m. Thursday, hours after the storms.

Storms blew through overnight causing many to be left in the dark. The outages spread across the city, from Collierville to Downtown Memphis.

Residents are struggling with the latest round of massive power outages.

Although crews are working as quickly as they can, one mother who hasn’t had power since Wednesday night said she is afraid her food is going to spoil – and she cannot afford to buy more food.

We are aware of the current outages and are working to restore everyone's power as quickly and as safely as possible. If you are without power, please report to 544-6500. Thank you. #MLGW #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/lLA3j0YQG0 — MLGW (@MLGW) June 20, 2019

“Our food might be spoiling. I got a little one. Who can keep on buying food?” said Sanquanita Starling.

Starling and her 10-year-old daughter live on James road in Frayser.

She told FOX13 when it rains, the water leaks through her ceilings and she uses a pot to keep it from ruining her floor.

Starling said water leaks and power outages are constant problems here, and it is hurting her pockets.

“I’m at my wits end with buying food over and over and over,” said Starling.

Meanwhile, another man is getting his generator ready, and he said this recent storm reminded him of the last time a tree fell on his home a few years ago.

In 2017, on Memorial Day weekend, George White was left in the dark for weeks because downed trees blocked the generator.

This time, he is using his generator to help his next-door neighbor on Mountain Terrance Street so her food doesn’t spoil.

Temperatures are expected to increase tremendously by the weekend, and MLGW officials said 90 percent of customers should have their power restored on Friday.

