More than 5,000 customers without power across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There are more than 5,000 customers who have lost power across Memphis, according to MLGW.
The MLGW outage map shows the massive outages, seemingly out of nowhere, primarily focused in Cordova, Germantown and Collierville.
As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, more than 2,600 customers were without power in Cordova and 900 in Collierville.
MLGW officials have not confirmed what the cause of these outages are yet.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
