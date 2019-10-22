0 More than 5,000 residents still without power after EF-1 tornado hits Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Power remains out for thousands across Shelby County late Tuesday afternoon.

Shelby County Schools canceled classes and shut the doors for eight schools:

Balmoral Ridgeway Elementary School

Oakhaven Elementary

Oakhaven Middle School

Oakhaven High School

Hawkins Mill Elementary School

Westside Elementary School

Newcomer International Center

Wooddale High School

FOX13 stopped by all but two of the complexes and saw lights on inside Westside Elementary in Frayser, and Wooddale High and Newcomer International Center in Parkway Village.

It was not the case for the three Oakhaven schools and neighbors nearby.

"Yeah, I'm frustrated," said James Everett.

Everett was checking in on his sister who lives nearby the schools and is still without power.

"[My sister will] probably be without power for another day or two," said Everett.

MLGW crews were out working in Oakhaven when FOX13 stopped by the neighborhood.

MLGW said in a news release on Tuesday that about 600 crews were out restoring power across the county.

The utility company also shared a tweet showing MLGW president J.T. Young surveying damage in Parkway Village.

#MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young assessed damage and met with Electrical Distribution Crews in the Judy Lynn Ave. area today. Our employees are working alongside 19 outside crews to restore power to those affected by severe storms and an EF-1 tornado. #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/BjDTuwc4mz — MLGW (@MLGW) October 22, 2019

Shelby County Schools Media Relations responded to FOX13 Tuesday evening saying:

Oakhaven Elementary, Oakhaven Middle, Oakhaven High and Balmoral-Rideway Elementary are the only schools still without power at this time. We will make sure families are informed as soon as MLGW is able to restore power to these schools. Wooddale HS, Newcomer International Center, Hawkins Mill ES, and Westside ES will be open tomorrow.

