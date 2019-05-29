0 More than 50 community activists fighting for equal pay for SCS cafeteria workers

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - More than 50 community activists, including Civil Rights and faith-based groups, issued a letter to Shelby County School board members and the superintendent at their school board meeting Tuesday night.

They’re asking for more pay for cafeteria workers.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said the letter that civil rights and faith-based groups presented could be a game changer.

That’s because those groups have been fighting for equal pay for decades.

Courtney Dickerson, who has three children in Shelby County Schools, was shocked when FOX13 told her roughly 680 cafeteria workers in SCS are only making $11.50 an hour.

“I know they’re more hands on with some of the kids and some of the work that’s required to clean up behind them and preparing the food, I feel like they’re not getting paid enough,” she explained.

Harris is asking SCS school board members and Shelby County Commissioners to increase the pay to $15 an hour.

American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees or AFSCME wrote a letter to SCS board members and the superintendent. It reads, in part:

“50 years ago, AFSCME was demanding the city pay sanitation workers a living wage and provide safe working conditions. In 2019, the union is demanding that 680 plus nutritional service support workers get paid a living wage.”

“This week, I’m slightly optimistic. I think with the help of all these civil rights leaders who just signed this letter that the chances of us getting this done this budgetary year are probably above 50-50,” Harris said.

He said if we would have asked him the same question last week, it would have been slightly more difficult to get everyone on the same page.

Last week, FOX13 reported city council members approved a one percent pay raise for unions such as AFSCME, who represents cafeteria and sanitation workers, even though they were requesting more.

Parents said that’s a slap in the face.

“I think support is well needed, we don’t have enough of it,” Dickerson stated.

“I think it’s the biggest problem in our community is poverty,” Harris stated.

Harris said they hope to work with SCS on a solution as to how to fund this. He said the county may be able to come up with some of the resources.

The total price tag is about $1.5 million.

