More than 6,000 people take part in Sista Strut to support those battling cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - On Saturday, stories of survival inspired several women at the 5th Annual Cracker Barrel Sista Strut who continue to fight their battles with cancer.
“It means a lot a whole lot because when you’re going through it at first scary,” Cancer survivor Marilyn Price said.
One woman who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and continues her fight said, “I’m living my best life.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
More than 6,000 people participated in the rally and 3K. Sista Strut strives to increase awareness about the issues of breast cancer in women of color.
Studies show that African American women are more likely to get breast cancer at a younger age and have a death rate from breast cancer twice that of Caucasian women of the same age.
Unfortunately, some know that statistic too well. A little girl wore a shirt that said, “I’m walking in honor of my mama in heaven.”
Others named their 3K teams after their loved ones who passed away from cancer.
“Honey bunch,” one woman said. “Her name was honey. So, honey bunch.”
The proceeds go to different cancer support groups and organizations.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}