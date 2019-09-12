0 More than 60,000 people expected to attend the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's an eventful weekend in the Mid-South! Practically everyone is getting ready for the 30th annual Southern Heritage Classic featuring Tennessee State University and Jackson State University.

Classic organizers said they expect a record number of tailgaters on Tiger Lane and people attending the game at Liberty Bowl Stadium.

FOX13 spent the day learning the safety and traffic plan for this weekend.

Southern Heritage Classic founder Fred Jones said this year's classic will definitely make up for last year.

Rain canceled the game in 2018.

"After what happened to us last year there is a tremendous amount of anticipation for this year," Jones said.

More than 60,000 people are scheduled to be at this year's game and tailgate — that means major traffic jams around the stadium.

The Memphis Police Department is warning everyone to get ready for traffic jams, especially since the Cooper-Young Festival will also be in the area.

Jones told FOX13, "we want to talk about access control. There will be traffic control measures that you will see along with the parkway areas. The median will be closed. We will reinforce that with traffic materials and personnel."

MPD and Liberty Bowl officials ask that any bags brought into the stadium be clear or clutch size.

Several EMS stations will be set up around the stadium, both on and off the property. Shuttles to the game will also be available.

