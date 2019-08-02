0 More than 60 employees hold vigil days after 2 managers shot to death at Southaven Walmart

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Dozens of employees and others gathered to remember the two managers who were shot to death at a Southaven Walmart.

That store remains closed until further notice.

One Walmart employee said they did not see the red flags with Martez Abram, who is accused of killing the two victims and injuring an officer.

That employee described Abram, 39, as one who always smiled, which is why they said hearing he was arrested in connection with the killings is still shocking.

More than 60 Walmart associates gathered outside the store Thursday night to remember the victims – Brandon Gales and Anthony Brown.

"I am in a state of shock. I mean I figured if something ever happened it would be somebody that wasn't affiliated with Walmart," said Ann Saxton, an employee.

Saxton has worked at that store for more than 20 years, and she knew both victims and the suspect.

Saxton told FOX13 she never saw any signs of Abram becoming a danger to himself or any of coworkers.

"He would help people all the time, he worked in the grocery area," she said. "You just never know what their minds are going through."

Many employees said they are taking this tragedy as a lesson to be mindful of any red flags with people.

Another vigil will be held Friday at 7:30 p.m. outside the store. At that vigil, the entire community is encouraged to come out and support the employees who were affected.

Background info:

Two people were killed, and an officer was injured during a shooting at a Southaven Walmart on July 30.

Officials said there were 60 employees in the Walmart during the shooting. The incident began in the back of the store near the baby section, according to officials.

Southaven police arrived on the scene about three minutes after the call around 6:30 a.m.

One employee was shot inside the store, another employee was shot outside the store. Both were killed. Families of the victims confirmed their identities as Brandon Gales and Anthony Brown.

A Southaven officer was also shot during the incident, but he is expected to be ok. The bulletproof vest he was wearing stopped the bullet. He was released from the hospital Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. and is recovering at home.

The suspected shooter -- Martez Abram, 39 -- was shot and taken to Regional One. Officials said Abram didn't have a criminal history before the shooting in Southaven.

Police said there was a small fire in the back of the store at the time of the shooting, and firefighters were able to control it soon after.

He had been suspended from work due to an incident days before, investigators said.

According to officials, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will handle the officer-involved shooting part of the investigation. Southaven police will continue to investigate the shooting.

Walmart officials confirmed the store will be closed until further notice following the incident.

