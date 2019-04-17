0 More than 600 SCS students enrolled lack proper vaccinations, records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 600 Shelby County School kindergarten students are enrolled without proper vaccination.

The state health department requires every student in public and private schools to get vaccinated against infectious diseases, including measles, mumps and whooping cough.

FOX13 reviewed the records this afternoon.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

According to SCS officials, many parents do not realize their children are behind on vaccinations or they may have issues with consistent primary care or transportation.

State law requires parents to get their students vaccinated before attending school, but records from the Tennessee Health Department show that did not happen last year in Shelby County.

Immunization records show there were more than 8,800 kindergarten students enrolled in SCS last year.

Records show 503 students had incomplete records, 124 had missing records and 48 were exempt for religious reasons.

Double Tree Elementary School had the lowest numbers of students who were fully vaccinated with 53 percent -- while a majority of the other elementary schools in the county had vaccination rates of 80 to 100 percent completion.

When FOX13 asked the school district about these findings, a district spokesperson said sometimes parents do not realize they are behind. The district also said the vaccinations' forms can also be confusing, which makes it hard for them to determine which shots are missing.

FOX13 asked the district if these 600 families had been notified about their incomplete or missing records, but a response was not received.

The County Health Department said they have a program called, 'Vaccines for Children,' which provides vaccinations at low to no cost to uninsured children.

Families are charged on a sliding fee scare, but if parents do not have enough money then that fee is waived.

The district said some students are up-to-date with their shots when they first enroll, but then they require additional vaccinatoons later in the year.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.