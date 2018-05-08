More than 6,000 doses of Narcan donated to the City of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis received 6,900 doses of Narcan after a good Samaritan applied for a grant.
First Pharmacy Services Dr. Denise Pratt saw an email late last year with information about a grant. She told FOX13 it took her three days to write it.
“It’s our duty to help somebody,” she said. “I would do anything to help save somebody’s life.”
The grant saves Memphis around $400,000.
“We don’t have the financial resources to do everything that this community needs, and we really do need and appreciate private individuals stepping up,” Mayor Jim Strickland said after thanking Pratt personally.
MPD and MFD administered around 2500 doses of Narcan last year for about 2200 people.
“No one is immune to this,” Pratt said. “This is an epidemic. This is an epidemic like we’ve never seen before.”
So far this year 19 people have died from an opioid overdose.
