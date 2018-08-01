0 More than 65 arson cases investigated by Memphis fire officials since May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Fire Department kept busy the last few months investigating 67 cases of arson since May.

FOX13 got that number from the Memphis Police Department CyberWatch.

It means the arson investigators are looking into one case of arson almost every three days.

One auto repair shop on Cherry Road was boarded and closed after it had been torched. The fire happened early in the morning last week, deliberately set and has the business next door worried.

"I don't even know what to think about. I am worried about what could happen over here or if it does happen or not,” said owner Jim Bullington of Jim’s Auto Service.

Bullington has reason to be nervous.

FOX13 checked the number of reported cases of arson included in the Memphis Police Departments CyberWatch from May 1 through July 31.

The crime tracker website listed 67 reported cases.

No one neighborhood is immune. FOX13 found an arson case reported at a rental home in Orange Mound and another at an abandoned home close by within two days of each other.

When told about the numbers, Bullington said "that is a lot, especially arson fires."

Retired arson investigators tell FOX13 the numbers may be alarming to the public but not to them because of the amount of abandoned properties in Memphis.

FOX13 also learned catching arsonists is extremely difficult.

They are rarely caught in the act – the clues often destroyed by flames.

People calling in clues to investigators often helps lead to an arrest.

Regardless of those reasons Bullington wants the fire department to catch those responsible for this rash of arson cases.

"They need to get this thing solved quick because some people are going to die if they don't,” said Bullington.

