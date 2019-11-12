More than 700 MLGW customers without power during freezing temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Over 1,000 MLGW customers woke up without power across the city of Memphis.
Many of the outages were concentrated in the East Memphis area near Walnut Grove, Sam Cooper Boulevard, and Park Avenue.
Now, more than 700 MLGW customers do not have power. At it's peak, more than 1500 customers did not have power.
According to the MLGW outage map, outages were reported between 9:30 Monday night and 4:00 Tuesday morning.
This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE UPDATES on the MLGW outages.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- FOX13's Joey Sulipeck breaks down the latest chance for snow, freezing rain this evening
- SCS monitoring weather conditions, will decide if schools are closing tomorrow morning
- Two customers involved in shooting at local Dollar Tree, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}