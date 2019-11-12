  • More than 700 MLGW customers without power during freezing temperatures

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Over 1,000 MLGW customers woke up without power across the city of Memphis.

    Many of the outages were concentrated in the East Memphis area near Walnut Grove, Sam Cooper Boulevard, and Park Avenue.

    Now, more than 700 MLGW customers do not have power. At it's peak, more than 1500 customers did not have power.

    According to the MLGW outage map, outages were reported between 9:30 Monday night and 4:00 Tuesday morning.

