More than 80 county-owned properties are now for sale

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - The resolution was unanimously passed to approve the sale of 82 county-owned properties where homeowners failed to pay property taxes.
This means more than 80 properties will soon be sold to groups like Habitat for Humanity.
We told you last week Shelby County Commission will likely approve the sale of 82 county-owned properties where homeowners failed to pay property taxes.
County Commissioner Van Turner told us Shelby County is maintaining the properties. This falls on you, the taxpayer, especially when they have to cut the grass.
These properties will now go to nonprofits who will use the land for future development.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}