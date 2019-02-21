Morning Fog with PM Showers for Mid-South

- FLASH FLOOD WATCH THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING.
- DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM.
- Grab the coat and umbrella before you walk out the door.
- This afternoon we will be in the low 50s.
- Winds: 5/10 MPH.
- Rain chance: 60%--no threat severe. Rain starts this afternoon.
- Strong to severe storms likely Saturday.
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
