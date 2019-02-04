Morning Showers and Cloudy Skies Forecasted for Mid-South

- It's a mild start to the day with showers on radar.
- This afternoon we will warm up to the upper 60s, low 70s.
- Rain chance: 30%--mainly this morning.
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and warm Monday.
