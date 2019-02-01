  • Morning Showers and Cloudy Skies Forecasted for Mid-South

    • It's a cool start to the day with showers on radar--mainly north of I-40. 
    • This afternoon we will warm up to the low 50s.  
    • Rain chance: 30%--mainly this morning.
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and mild Friday.
       

