  • Morning Showers with Gradual Clearing Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Cold temperatures near freezing tonight across the region
    • Clear skies overnight and into Wednesday morning
    • Temperatures will warm quickly into mid-day and afternoon
    • Daytime highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50’s
    • Warmer than average conditions will linger into Friday
    • A cold front will bring showers to Friday and Saturday and will deliver colder temperatures as well
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories