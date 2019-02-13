Morning Showers with Gradual Clearing Forecasted for Mid-South

- Cold temperatures near freezing tonight across the region
- Clear skies overnight and into Wednesday morning
- Temperatures will warm quickly into mid-day and afternoon
- Daytime highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50’s
- Warmer than average conditions will linger into Friday
- A cold front will bring showers to Friday and Saturday and will deliver colder temperatures as well
