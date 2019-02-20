  • Morning Showers with PM Clouds for Mid South

    Updated:
    • FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING.
    • Grab the jacket and umbrella before you walk out the door. 
    • This afternoon we will be in the mid/upper 50s.
    • Winds: 10 MPH.
    • AM rain chance: 50%--no threat severe. We will dry out by lunch.
    • Next chance for rain: tomorrow evening.
    • Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.

