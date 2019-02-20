Morning Showers with PM Clouds for Mid South

- FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING.
- Grab the jacket and umbrella before you walk out the door.
- This afternoon we will be in the mid/upper 50s.
- Winds: 10 MPH.
- AM rain chance: 50%--no threat severe. We will dry out by lunch.
- Next chance for rain: tomorrow evening.
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
