  • Moscow Ballet's Dove of Peace Tour coming to Memphis

    Updated:

    The Moscow Ballet is coming to Memphis later this year for the Dove of Peace Tour.

    Trending stories:

    It's part of a 100-city tour across North America this holiday season.

    The performance will be at Canon Center on Thursday, November 29, 7:00 p.m only. For tickets call

    Ticketmaster 1-800-745-3000 or go to www.nutcracker.com to get the best seats and to find group discounts. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Moscow Ballet's Dove of Peace Tour coming to Memphis