Moscow Ballet's Dove of Peace Tour coming to Memphis

The Moscow Ballet is coming to Memphis later this year for the Dove of Peace Tour.
Trending stories:
- Two people killed in Southaven motorcycle crash
- 10-year-old shot in Memphis neighborhood, 3 juveniles detained
- Rap star T.I. arrested in Georgia
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
It's part of a 100-city tour across North America this holiday season.
The performance will be at Canon Center on Thursday, November 29, 7:00 p.m only. For tickets call
Ticketmaster 1-800-745-3000 or go to www.nutcracker.com to get the best seats and to find group discounts.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}