Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus across multiple zip codes in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Health Department announced that mosquitoes all across the city of Memphis tested positive for the West Nile Virus.
On July 7, the affected mosquitoes were identified in the following zip codes: 38118, 38115, 38104, and 38133.
According to a release from the health department, the disease can be deadly in some severe cases:
“Although WNV can occasionally cause severe disease, most human infections are mild, resulting in fever, headache and body aches lasting only a few days. Symptoms of severe disease include a high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma or convulsions. Individuals over age 50 and those with compromised immune systems are at higher risk of severe disease. They should especially be careful to avoid mosquito bites.”
The health department is taking precautions to prevent the spread of West Nile in the area, including truck-mounted spraying of EPA-approved insecticides in specific zip codes surrounding where the disease has been spotted.
Officials will conduct the spraying based on the following schedule:
- Tuesday, July 16 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.; ZIP Codes: 38104, 38107, 38108, 38111, 38112, 38114, 38122
- Wednesday, July 17 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.; ZIP Codes: 38016, 38018, 38133, 38134, 38135
- Thursday, July 18 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.; ZIP Codes: 38016, 38111, 38117, 38122, 38133, 38152
