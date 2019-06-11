Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Shelby County

Mosquitos with West Nile Virus have been found in Shelby County, according to the health department.
They were found in the 38115 and 38118 zip codes.
According to an alert on the county’s website, “the Health Department’s Mosquito Control Program has stepped up efforts to control mosquito breeding in the affected zip codes by treating mosquito-breeding sites with insecticides approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Treating mosquito breeding areas has been confirmed as the most effective way of controlling mosquito populations."
"The Mosquito Control program is also using gravid traps, a kind of mosquito trap, to capture and kill adult mosquitoes in the affected zip codes.”
Below is a list of ways to help control the mosquito population near your home and ultimately, help keep you and your family safe.
- Clean rain gutters and downspouts
- Discard old tires or store inside where rainwater cannot collect inside of tires
- Discard tin cans, buckets – any container that might collect water
- Empty and refill pets’ water bowls at least every few days
- Empty, clean and refill birdbaths, “drip plates” underneath flower pots and small wading pools weekly.
No human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported to the Health Department in 2019, however, last year, there were four human cases of West Nile Virus reported in Shelby County, and three fatalities.
