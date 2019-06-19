‘Most Wanted' fugitive captured in Memphis, investigators say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local man wanted for armed robbery has been captured in Memphis.
On Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation put Arsenio Taylor on its 'Most Wanted' list.
At the time, Taylor was deemed 'armed' and 'dangerous.'
We need your help finding Arsenio Taylor, wanted by Memphis PD and TBI for Aggravated Robbery. Should be considered armed and dangerous.
The suspect was taken into police custody on June 19.
According to officers, Taylor had two active felony warrants for aggravated robbery.
