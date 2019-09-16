  • Mostly Clear and Unseasonably Hot for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • It's a mostly clear and warm start to the day.
    • This afternoon we will heat up to the mid/upper 90s.
    • Feels like temps in the 100s.
    • Rain chance: <10%.
    • Winds: 5 mph
    • LOOKING AHEAD: rain chances will stay low until the weekend.
