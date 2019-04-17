  • Mostly Cloudy and Breezy Winds Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • It's a comfortable start to the day with cloudy skies.  
    • This afternoon we will warm up to the mid 70s.
    • Rain chance: 20%.
    • Winds: 15 mph.
    • Next rain chance: Thursday--strong to severe storms possible with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain the primary threats.
    Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.

