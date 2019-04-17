Mostly Cloudy and Breezy Winds Forecasted for Mid-South

- It's a comfortable start to the day with cloudy skies.
- This afternoon we will warm up to the mid 70s.
- Rain chance: 20%.
- Winds: 15 mph.
- Next rain chance: Thursday--strong to severe storms possible with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain the primary threats.
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
