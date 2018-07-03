Mostly Cloudy and Hot Day Forecasted for Mid-South

- It’s a quiet and warm start to the day.
- This afternoon temperatures will be seasonable in the low 90s.
- Heat indices will be below heat advisory standards, but still in the triple digits—hydrate and look before you lock!
- Afternoon rain chance: 20%
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and hot Tuesday
