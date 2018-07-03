  • Mostly Cloudy and Hot Day Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Joey Sulipeck , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore

    • It’s a quiet and warm start to the day.
    • This afternoon temperatures will be seasonable in the low 90s.
    • Heat indices will be below heat advisory standards, but still in the triple digits—hydrate and look before you lock!
    • Afternoon rain chance: 20%
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and hot Tuesday

