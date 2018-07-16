  • Mostly Cloudy and Hot Day Forecasted for Mid South

    • Storms are moving out of the Mid-South, but you will still want the umbrella for afternoon pop-ups.
    • Temperatures are comfortable now with mostly cloudy skies.
    • This afternoon we will be in the low 90s.
    • Heat indices in the triple digits.
    • Rain chance: 40/50 percent--isolated strong storm possible
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and hot Monday
       

