Mostly Cloudy and Humid for Mid-South

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - ~It's a warm start to the day. 
    ~Isolated showers on the radar this morning.
    ~Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the upper 80s.
    ~Feels like temps in the mid-90s.
    ~Rain chance: 30%--low threat severe.
    ~Winds: 5 mph. 
    ~LOOKING AHEAD: Low rain chance until the end of the weekend.
