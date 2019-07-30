Mostly Cloudy and Humid for Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - ~It's a warm start to the day.
~Isolated showers on the radar this morning.
~Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the upper 80s.
~Feels like temps in the mid-90s.
~Rain chance: 30%--low threat severe.
~Winds: 5 mph.
~LOOKING AHEAD: Low rain chance until the end of the weekend.
