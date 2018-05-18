  • Mostly Cloudy and Muggy Day Expected for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • It’s a foggy and muggy start to the day.
    • Light spotty showers falling east of MS river.
    • Today’s rain chance: 30%
    • Temperatures are comfortable now, but this afternoon will be warm and muggy in the low/mid 80s.
    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

