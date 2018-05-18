Mostly Cloudy and Muggy Day Expected for Mid-South

- It’s a foggy and muggy start to the day.
- Light spotty showers falling east of MS river.
- Today’s rain chance: 30%
- Temperatures are comfortable now, but this afternoon will be warm and muggy in the low/mid 80s.
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and muggy Friday
