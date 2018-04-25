Mostly Cloudy with Afternoon Rain Chance Forecasted for Mid South

- DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM
- Make sure to grab the umbrella before walking out the door.
- While rain isn’t in the forecast for this morning, showers are expected to develop this afternoon—no threat severe.
- Temperatures are cool now, but will be toasty this afternoon in the 70s!
- Watch the video above for you cloudy and warm Wednesday.
Trending stories:
- Walmart shooting: Man killed in front of bystanders, including kids, outside Arkansas store
- Florida judge does not return to courtroom after berating frail inmate who died 3 days later
- Waffle House 'hero' disarmed shooter, tossed rifle over counter
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
--
FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}