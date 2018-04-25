  • Mostly Cloudy with Afternoon Rain Chance Forecasted for Mid South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM 
    • Make sure to grab the umbrella before walking out the door.
    • While rain isn’t in the forecast for this morning, showers are expected to develop this afternoon—no threat severe.
    • Temperatures are cool now, but will be toasty this afternoon in the 70s!
    • Watch the video above for you cloudy and warm Wednesday.
       

    --

     

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

