Mostly Cloudy with AM Showers Forecasted for Mid-South

- Cloudy with scattered rain mainly along and north of I-40.
- We will start to dry out across the Mid South by lunch.
- Temperatures will rise to the upper 60s, near 70 this afternoon.
- AM Rain chance: 50%.-- (low threat severe).
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and cool Thurs day.
