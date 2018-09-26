Mostly Cloudy with AM Showers Forecasted for Mid-South

- It's a cloudy with scattered rain along and south of I-40.
- We will start to dry out across the Mid South by lunch.
- Temperatures will rise to the low 70s this afternoon.
- AM Rain chance: 50%.-- (low threat severe).
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and cool Wednesday
