Mostly Cloudy with Chance of Storms Forecasted for Mid-South

- DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 9 am
- Grab the umbrella before walking out the door—scatt’d pop-up storms once again in the forecast for this afternoon.
- Not ruling out an isolated strong to severe storm.
- Temperatures are comfortable now, but this afternoon we will rise to the mid/upper 80s.
- Feels like temps in the low 90s.
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and HUMID Tuesday.
