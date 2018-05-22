  • Mostly Cloudy with Chance of Storms Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 9 am 
    • Grab the umbrella before walking out the door—scatt’d pop-up storms once again in the forecast for this afternoon.
    • Not ruling out an isolated strong to severe storm.
    • Temperatures are comfortable now, but this afternoon we will rise to the mid/upper 80s.
    • Feels like temps in the low 90s.
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and HUMID Tuesday.

    Trending stories:

     

    FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mostly Cloudy with Chance of Storms Forecasted for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Storms Forecasted for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hot with possible pop-up showers this weekend for the Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mostly Cloudy and Muggy Day Expected for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mostly Cloudy with Scatt'd Storms Forecasted for Mid-South