  • Mostly Cloudy with Chance Rain Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Spotty showers are on radar as we kick off this Tuesday.
    • It's a warm start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 80s.
    • Feels like temperatures in the low/mid 90s.
    • Rain chance: 30%--low threat severe.
    • Winds: 10 mph. 
    • Next rain chance: tomorrow.
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories