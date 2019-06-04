Mostly Cloudy with Chance Rain Forecasted for Mid-South

- Spotty showers are on radar as we kick off this Tuesday.
- It's a warm start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 80s.
- Feels like temperatures in the low/mid 90s.
- Rain chance: 30%--low threat severe.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- Next rain chance: tomorrow.
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
