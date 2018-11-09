  • Mostly Cloudy with Chilly Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    •  FREEZE WARNING for the entire Mid South TONIGHT.
    •  Grab the umbrella and coat before you head out the door.  
    • Rain is on radar, but moving out.
    • Temperatures are chilly now, but this afternoon we will warm up to the low 50s.
    • Rain chance: 40%--mainly this morning.
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool Friday.

