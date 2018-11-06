  • Mostly Cloudy with Comfortable Temperatures Forecast for Mid-South

    • DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM (ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-40) ~It's a cool start to the day with areas of fog.  
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 60s.
    • Rain chance: <10%
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and comfortable Tuesday.

