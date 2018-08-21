Mostly Cloudy with Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- It's a comfortable and rain-free start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 80s.
- Feels like temps in the mid/upper 80s.
- Rain chance: 10%
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and comfortable Tuesday
