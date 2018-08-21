  • Mostly Cloudy with Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose

    Updated:
    • It's a comfortable and rain-free start to the day. 
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 80s.
    • Feels like temps in the mid/upper 80s.
    • Rain chance: 10%
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and comfortable Tuesday
       

