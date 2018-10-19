Mostly Cloudy with Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- It's a cool start to the day so grab the jacket.
- This afternoon we will warm up near 70 with increasing cloud cover.
- Rain chance: 30%--higher rain chance tonight.
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and comfortable Friday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Former Shelby Co. deputy breaks down keys to staying safe in roadway shootings
- Memphis man wanted for stealing 2 TVs from Walmart Supercenter
- Psychologist mom crashed SUV in attempt to kill self, infant son, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}