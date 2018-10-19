  • Mostly Cloudy with Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    Updated:
    • It's a cool start to the day so grab the jacket. 
    • This afternoon we will warm up near 70 with increasing cloud cover.
    • Rain chance: 30%--higher rain chance tonight.
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and comfortable Friday.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories