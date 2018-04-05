Mostly Cloudy with Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- FROST ADVISORY AND FREEZE WARNING UNTIL 9 AM
- You WILL want the coat and scarf this morning as temperatures are bitterly cold.
- While temperatures are cold now, we will warm up nicely this afternoon into the low/ mid-60s with mostly cloudy skies.
- Rain chances rise and temperatures fall for Friday.
- Watch the video above for a look at your mostly cloudy and comfortable Thursday.
