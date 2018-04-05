  • Mostly Cloudy with Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Joey Sulipeck , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • FROST ADVISORY AND FREEZE WARNING UNTIL 9 AM
    • You WILL want the coat and scarf this morning as temperatures are bitterly cold.

    • While temperatures are cold now, we will warm up nicely this afternoon into the low/ mid-60s with mostly cloudy skies.
    • Rain chances rise and temperatures fall for Friday.
    • Watch the video above for a look at your mostly cloudy and comfortable Thursday.
       

     

    Mostly Cloudy with Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Light showers expected early Friday for Mid-South

    Storms move out of Mid-South

    Cloudy and Mild Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Increasing clouds and cool temperatures forecasted for Easter Sunday